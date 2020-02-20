NRM parades political aspirants to abandoned community

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party has presented over 40 political aspirants to the Kamuda sub county community, which they described as desolate and underdeveloped.

The party members, vying for different political offices ahead of the 2021 general elections turned the belated NRA day celebrations into a show for introducing aspirants.

Except for the Commander of UPDF Land forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu and Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Vincent Ssempijja, all the other speakers grasped the opportunity to showcase their potential.

Charles Elasu, the Soroti District NRM Chairperson opened the ground by inviting and introducing everyone interested in a political seat under the NRM ticket.

The podium was filled by several politicians and civil servants intending to take part in the general elections.

Elasu, then took the opportunity by trying to woo voters into the party when he indicated that Kamuda sub county had for long been abandoned due to the confusion in the local leadership and their residents.

“Since NRM came to power, it’s the first time we are convening in Kamuda. You people have been fighting government including all the programs meant to develop the area. You fought officers who were sent to help demarcate land and that set a very bad record for this place. But we now want to move together”, Elasu said.

George Michael Egunyu, the Soroti District LC V Chairperson said the party had achieved a lot for anyone to dispute in any political rally. Egunyu also used the occasion to appeal for appointments for other cadres outside the political fold.

But Peter Odongo, the Kamuda District Council, says people don’t vote parties but good leaders that unite all people regardless of their political affiliation. Odongo, a UPC stalwart refuted claims that Kamuda is under developed.

Among the aspirants was the Deputy RDC for Nebbi, Racheal Adyango, who told the residents that she will be back on the ballot paper for Soroti Woman MP come 2021. Adyango has been contesting for the same seat in vain since 2011.

*****

URN