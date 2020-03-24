NRM orders closure of party offices over COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement [NRM] party has ordered the closure of all party offices across the country over COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by Rogers Mulindwa, the spokesperson of the NRM secretariat, the Secretary-General of the party, Justine Kasule Lumumba ordered for the immediate closure of all offices as the country continues to lay strategies of avoiding the widespread of the deadly coronavirus.

“The Secretary-General has asked the Director of Finance & Administration Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango to effect the directive without any delays. The offices include the party headquarters along Kyadondo road in Kampala Ccity, the Electoral Commission Annex and all district stations. The staff are advised to stay home until further notice,” the statement reads in part.

It adds that Lumumba has also called on the party leadership at all levels to suspend any meetings or party activities in their respective areas and stay home. “She says the campaign to fight the deadly coronavirus begins with an individual and therefore reminds every citizen to abide with the health guidelines given by the line Ministry,” the statement adds.

The statement didn’t indicate when the offices would be open, although the government last week decreed the closure of schools, mosques, churches, bars, among others, for 32 days as ways to wade off the virus.

The NRM directive comes at a time when Uganda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped to nine after eight people were yesterday confirmed to have contracted the virus. All the eight had travelled from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

*****

URN