NRM holds majority, Independents make gains in final LCIII results

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has emerged with the majority of LCIII chairperson positions across several districts. In Mukono District, the Electoral Commission has finally declared LCIII chairperson winners in all contested sub-counties, with NRM candidates taking the lion’s share of the seats.

Mukuno District Returning Officer Emily Amongin declared results from the district tally centre under heavy security, with NRM securing seven of the nine initially declared sub-counties, while the National Unity Platform (NUP) and independent candidates each took one seat.

Declared NRM winners include Dixon Mutiibwa Nkajja (Nama Sub-county), Stephen Mufuuwa (Nakisunga Sub-county), Issa Katongole (Nagoje Sub-county), Douglas Namujaali (Namataba Town Council), Rajab Mukasa Ssentongo (Kasawo Sub-county), Robert Wanyama Mbongo (Katosi Town Council), Dawson Kyakuwa (Namuganga Sub-county), and Sam Kyeke (Mpunge Sub-county).

Independent candidate Michael Kaggwa was declared the winner for Ntenjeru–Kisoga Town Council, while Joseph Mulwana of NUP secured the Kasawo Town Council seat. Security remained tight throughout the declaration process, with the EC reporting no formal contestation of the declared results.

Tensions that had earlier surrounded Goma and Mukono Central Division within Mukono Municipality subsided following the official announcements. Speaking after his victory, independent chairperson Michael Kaggwa pledged to prioritise easing taxes on traders, improving road infrastructure, strengthening garbage collection, and constructing a borehole to improve access to clean water.

Meanwhile, NUP’s Joseph Mulwana thanked voters in Kasawo for entrusting him with the mandate and called for respect for the will of the electorate. He nevertheless alleged that isolated incidents of chaos occurred during voting, including claims that some ballot boxes were interfered with by rival supporters, and urged candidates to accept defeat where it occurred.

In Kamwenge District, NRM retained the majority of LCIII chairperson seats, though independents secured key wins. In Kamwenge Town Council, incumbent Winnieshine Ninshaba Matovu (NRM) retained her seat after polling 2,538 votes, defeating Keneth Agaba Kakwaya, who garnered 654 votes. Nathan Byaruhanga and Eric Mwesigye polled 63 and 32 votes, respectively.

Abel Kabuye retained the Nkoma Sub-county seat with 3,836 votes, while Donozio Habasa (NRM) won Kabambiro Sub-county with 1,768 votes. Asadi Mugarura Kashaki retained Busiriba Sub-county after polling 1,945 votes against Simeon Obed’s 1,591. Jimmy Odeke (NRM) securedthe Biguli Town Council with 1,575 votes.

However, NRM lost Kamwenge Sub-county to independent Rabon Mutekaniza, who polled 2,337 votes against Narisi Turyahabwa’s 2,090. In Biguli Sub-county, long-serving chairperson Simion Komaho (NRM) was defeated by independent Pius Happy, who secured 1,904 votes.

The district also recorded six LCIII chairpersons elected unopposed, all on the NRM ticket. These include Jackson Rwakasisi (Bihanga Sub-county), Denis Tumwebaze (Lyakahungu Town Council), Mubaraka Kwizera (Kabuga Town Council), Henry Kamugisha (Kabuye Sub-county), Stephen Mutekanga (Ntonwa Sub-county), and Donozio Muhangi (Bigodi Town Council).

In Amudat District, independents captured three sub-county seats from NRM. Paul Lodepa (Ind) won the Lokales Sub-county seat with 1,500 votes, defeating NRM’s Lomuke Naluka, who polled 985 votes. In Karita Town Council, Joshua Lokapel (Ind) secured victory with 1,060 votes against Jonathan Mnangat Tomee (NRM), who polled 515 votes.

Joshua Magel (Ind) was declared the winner of Amudat Sub-county with 2,061 votes, defeating NRM’s Samuel Lopira, who polled 1,737 votes. NRM, however, retained dominance in Kongorok, Katabok, Abiliyep, Karita, Loroo, Achorichor, Losidok, and Amudat Town Council. Winners included Ngole Simon Ngwara (Kongorok), Abraham Tikwang (Katabok), and Francis Kongole (Abiliyep).

In Nakapiripirit District, NRM candidates won most LCIII seats, with Amadeo Rapheal Lobwal declared unopposed for Nakapiripirit Town Council. Julius Lokirilima (NRM) won Lemusui Sub-county with 1,093 votes, while John Bosco Lochoro (NRM) secured Tokora Sub-county after polling 1,019 votes.

However, Moruita Sub-county was won by independent Loli Samson Lokomong, who polled 730 votes, defeating Emmanuel Lonyangat Lodia (NRM), who garnered 525 votes. Across the districts, the newly declared LCIII chairpersons pledged inclusive leadership, improved service delivery, and grassroots development during their five-year term.

In Busia District, NRM recorded a decisive victory, winning 13 sub-county LCIII chairperson seats. Busia District comprises 14 sub-counties, four town councils, and two municipal divisions, bringing the total number of local administrative units to 20. According to results declared by the District Returning Officer, Joan Aduru, between Wednesday and Thursday, all 13 declared sub-county LCIII seats were won by NRM candidates.

In Busia Municipality, the National Unity Platform (NUP) secured a breakthrough after Wanjala Brian was declared the winner of the Western Division LCIII chairperson seat. The remaining six LCIII seats were won by independent candidates. NRM’s Taab Mathew, the incumbent LCIII chairperson for Masafu Sub-county, retained his seat after a closely contested race against an independent challenger.

He described the contest as tough and pledged to prioritise the improvement of road networks in the area. Meanwhile, Wanjala Brian said his leadership would focus on improving garbage management, promoting household hygiene, and strengthening sanitation systems, noting that his victory places him among the few NUP leaders holding elective office in Busia town.

However, the results in Buhehe Sub-county were contested after the incumbent LCIII chairperson, Wanyama Charles Hasuben, rejected the outcome that handed victory to the NRM flag bearer. Hasuben alleged that his results were overturned during tallying and awarded to his opponent.

****

URN