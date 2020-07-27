NRM has no manifesto to be corrupt – Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has said her party the National Resistance Movement – NRM has no manifesto to be corrupt.

Speaking to reporters at the NRM party headquarters on Kyadondo Road shortly after her nomination to contest for the first national vice chairperson female, the Kamuli Member of Parliament said, the people she talks about as corrupt are out to fight her politically.

Kadaga was quoted today in the media saying that some corrupt people in the NRM are baying for her blood accusing her of being too old. She wondered why the same yardstick is not used on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is 75 years old, but her who is just 60 years.

Kadaga was nominated for the position by the minister for Local government also Igara East Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi and seconded by Amelia Kyambadde, the minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperative.

Kadaga who is contesting against Bukono county Member of Parliament also the minister of state for Lands Persis Namuganza said, she is confident that the NRM members who trust her leadership will again vote for her. “I want to assure NRM members across the country that I have been formally nominated; I want to tell them that I’m ready to serve you and I’m looking forward to your support as usual,” said Kadaga.

But Kadaga wouldn’t’ take any question on why she has a penchant for contesting for only female positions. She has been a woman member of parliament close to 30 years now. “Eeeh are women not people, oh oh, that’s a silly question,” Kadaga said before ending the media briefing.

Her competitor Namuganza said she was surprised that Kadaga had picked nomination forms. She said in the 2015, elections, people stood down for her on the understanding that she wasn’t going to seek another term. Namuganza went to a great length to explain that the decision to challenge Kadaga has nothing to do with their Busoga rivalries.

Kadaga and Namuganza don’t look eye to eye after the former went to the constituency of the latter and allegedly installed Gabula Nadiope as the Kyabazinga of Busoga without her knowledge.

Namuganza said she was confident that the NRM delegates will overwhelmingly vote for her.

*******

URN