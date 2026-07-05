NRM CEC names Parliamentary Commissioners

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has designated three women Members of Parliament to serve as backbench representatives on the Parliamentary Commission, in one of the latest steps toward constituting the leadership and administrative structures of the 12th Parliament.

The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, named Susan Jolly Abeja (Otuke District Woman MP), Faith Nakut (Napak District Woman MP) and Jesica Ababiku (Adjumani District Woman MP) as its nominees to the Parliamentary Commission during an emergency meeting held at State House Entebbe on Thursday.

The decision comes as Parliament continues forming its committees and leadership structures following the election of Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, ahead of the commencement of substantive legislative business.

The Parliamentary Commission is Parliament’s top administrative and policy organ. It is responsible for the overall administration of Parliament, including overseeing its finances, staff, strategic direction and welfare of Members of Parliament.

Besides the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the Commission includes Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and government ministers responsible for parliamentary affairs, alongside elected backbench commissioners drawn from the ruling party and the opposition.

In a statement posted on X, NRM Director for Communications Emmanuel Dombo confirmed the decisions taken during the emergency CEC meeting.

“The Central Executive Committee of the NRM, sitting today at Entebbe State House, designated the NRM, and NRM-leaning MPs to the various committees, the committee leadership and to the Parliamentary Commission. CEC also directed that the Parliamentary Caucus elects the EALA flag bearers on Sunday, July 5, 2026,” Dombo said.

While Dombo did not disclose the full list of committee appointments, the announcement signals that the ruling party has completed internal consultations on committee leadership and membership, paving the way for formal approval by Parliament.

CEC also resolved to allow the NRM Parliamentary Caucus to elect the party’s candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) ahead of the elections scheduled for July 5.

The EALA elections are expected to be among the first major political activities undertaken by the new Parliament as Uganda fills its quota of representatives to the regional legislative assembly.

The appointments come as newly elected legislators are attending an induction seminar at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where parliamentary leaders have been preparing MPs for their legislative, oversight and representative responsibilities.

While opening the induction seminar, Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth urged Members of Parliament to uphold integrity, professionalism and patriotism as they begin their five-year term.

He reminded legislators that Parliament’s legitimacy depends on public trust and called on MPs to put national interest above partisan considerations while executing their constitutional mandate.

Oboth-Oboth also encouraged lawmakers to familiarize themselves with the Rules of Procedure, strengthen oversight of public resources and promote constructive debate, saying the success of the 12th Parliament would be measured by the quality of legislation it passes and the confidence it restores among Ugandans.

He further emphasized that induction was intended to equip both first-time and returning legislators with the knowledge needed to effectively execute their legislative, budgetary and oversight roles.

The Parliamentary Commission is established under the Constitution and the Administration of Parliament Act as the governing body responsible for the institutional management of Parliament. Political parties represented in Parliament nominate their respective backbench commissioners, who are subsequently elected by the House.

The NRM’s latest designations are part of a broader process of constituting sectoral and standing committees, whose membership reflects the numerical strength of political parties in Parliament. Once committees are formally approved, they will begin scrutinizing government policies, examining legislation and conducting oversight of ministries, departments and agencies.

The appointments also come at a time when the 12th Parliament is seeking to settle into office following its inauguration, with committee formation and EALA elections expected to dominate its early agenda before the House fully embarks on legislative business.