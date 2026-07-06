Gov’t announces new public service salaries

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The government has issued the 2026/27 public service salary structure, maintaining its policy of prioritizing scientists, teachers and specialized technical professionals while leaving the salaries of political leaders and many other public servants largely unchanged.

The revised pay structure is contained in Circular Standing Instruction (CSI) No. 3 of 2026, issued by the Ministry of Public Service to guide salary implementation across ministries, departments, agencies, local governments and other public institutions with effect from July 1, 2026.

The implementation follows Parliament’s approval of the 2026/27 national budget, in which 9.7 trillion shillings was allocated to the public sector wage bill, an increase of about 1.1 trillion shillings from the previous financial year.

During scrutiny of the budget, Parliament’s Budget Committee considered proposals for salary enhancements covering scientists, teachers, health workers, judicial officers, security personnel, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and other public servants.

However, the committee cautioned that the phased salary enhancement programme should eventually address disparities across the wider public service.

As in previous financial years, scientists and specialised technical professionals remain the biggest beneficiaries of the latest salary review.

Among the most significant adjustments are Chief State Attorneys, whose monthly salaries have increased from about 8.6 million shillings to about 12.8 million shillings.

Senior Commissioners in scientific cadres within the security services have also seen their salaries rise from about 8.6 million shillings to about 12.8 million shillings, while other specialized science officers in the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service have moved to higher salary scales.

The latest adjustments are consistent with the government’s salary enhancement policy introduced in recent years, which prioritises scientists and other specialised professionals in sectors such as health, education, engineering and security.

The government says better pay is necessary to attract and retain skilled personnel in critical fields that are central to Uganda’s industrialization and socio-economic transformation agenda.

The policy has, however, attracted criticism from arts teachers, local government leaders and other public servants, who argue that it has widened salary disparities within the public service.

The education sector has also received further salary enhancements. Education Assistants (Grade III teachers) in primary schools will now earn about 700,000 shillings per month, up from about 500,000 shillings.

Salaries for head teachers have increased from about one million shillings to about 1.5 million shillings, while deputy head teachers will now earn about 1.4 million shillings, up from about 750,000 shillings.

Science teachers continue to earn substantially more than their counterparts teaching arts subjects under the government’s differentiated salary policy.

While arts education officers have received salary increments of about 500,000 shillings, many still earn less than two million shillings a month compared to science teachers, whose salaries exceed four million shillings.

In the mainstream public service, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have received significant salary increases, rising to about 6.5 million shillings per month from about 1.8 million shillings and about 1.6 million shillings, respectively.

Commissioners have also moved to about 12.5 million shillings, while Principal Officers will now earn about 4.5 million shillings a month.

However, many other graduate professionals on the U4 salary scale continue to earn less than one million shillings per month, highlighting the disparities that remain within the public service.

Although the government had proposed salary enhancements for Resident District Commissioners and other political leaders, the approved salary structure leaves their pay unchanged.

Resident District Commissioners will continue earning about 2.3 million shillings per month, while their deputies remain on about 1.3 million shillings and Assistant RDCs on about 820,000 shillings.

Similarly, Senior Presidential Advisors will continue earning about 2.4 million shillings per month, while Presidential Advisors remain on about 2.4 million shillings.

The decision comes days after MP Ojara Martin Mapenduzi called for improved remuneration for local government political leaders.

He argued that district chairpersons, councilors and other elected local leaders shoulder significant responsibilities but continue to earn modest salaries and allowances, a situation he said affects service delivery and morale.

The latest salary structure suggests those concerns will have to wait as government continues to prioritize salary enhancements for scientists and specialized professionals under its phased salary review programme.

The circular applies to employees across the traditional public service, local governments, education, health, police, prisons, the judiciary, legal services, aviation, intelligence agencies and constitutional institutions.

The Ministry of Public Service has directed all accounting officers to implement the approved salary scales within their respective wage budgets with effect from July 1, 2026.