NRM caucus to seek parliament approval for UPDF deployment in South Sudan

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM parliamentary caucus, in a meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe this afternoon, issued resolutions supporting the deployment of the UPDF in South Sudan amid recent conflicts. In a statement signed by Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, the caucus said that ” the deployment of the UPDF is in line with Uganda’s constitution and the UPDF Act.”

“We the members of the NRM Parliamentary caucus…….hereby resolve to support the deployment of the UPDF in South Sudan as a necessary intervention for peace enforcement to protect lives, restore stability, and a prevent further escalation of conflict,” the statement states.

It adds that, “we the members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus hereby resolve ….To support the proposal for Parliamentary approval of the deployment of UPDF in accordance with Uganda’s constitution and UPDF act.”

Parliament had this week questioned the deployment.