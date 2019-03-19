Museveni accepts call to serve another term

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has agreed to run in the 2021 elections after two of the top organs of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) urged him to.

“I thank my Colleagues in CEC and the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for forwarding my name to continue adding more steps on our mission-oriented journey. Am therefore very pleased with your confidence showed in me and since am still very able and I happen to be among the most conversant with this journey, I happily agree to serve,” said Museveni.

Museveni assured the NRM party Parliamentary Caucus Monday afternoon that he is still able to serve the country.

In his address to the Caucus retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, Museveni agreed to the 2021 poll sole candidature endorsement by party’s top organ- the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Sunday’s nod of approval by the NRM legislators.

According to the NRM party Senior Information Manager, Rogers Mulindwa, President Museveni’s agreement to run in the 2021 Presidential race attracted cheers from the legislators.

Mulindwa says that President Museveni noted that he, together with the NRM Party membership coupled with the assured economic recovery were destined to deliver the country to a higher level adding that there are very many good steps already implemented in a very positive direction.

The President reportedly said that he was convinced that together with the party leadership, they could make NRM invulnerable, not vulnerable to any attack and deal with the issues of the youth and job creation among others.

Museveni’s acceptance means that he will contest for a sixth term in office come 2021 when he will be 76 years old having started leading Uganda in 1986.

The motion to have him continue leading the country was on Sunday moved by the Eastern Region PWDs representative, Hellen Asamo saying that Uganda needed President Museveni now more than ever before for his firm guidance and mentorship of the Party Membership.

A similar motion was in the run up to the 2016 presidential elections, moved by then Northern Youth MP, Evelynn Anite at NALI, Kyankwanzi and President Museveni was also then endorsed as the sole presidential candidate for NRM.

The move locked out his rivals in the party who included former Prime Minister and then party’s Secretary General Amama Mbabazi who had expressed interest in contesting against Museveni.

Mbabazi was subsequently forced out the party and run for Presidency under the Go Forward Movement. He lost the contest to President Museveni garnering less than 1 percent.

Last month, the NRM top decision making organ- CEC made the resolution at its retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge, Nwoya district.

The position by the NRM MPs was taken after a presentation by the Party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba entitled “Towards 2021: Milestones & Strategies for the NRM Party”.

*******

URN