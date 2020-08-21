NRM aspirants in Arua complain about defaced posters

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement- NRM party aspirants in Arua have raised concern about the destruction of their campaign posters.

Many aspirants have pinned the posters in different parts of Arua city. However, they have raised concern about the defacing of their posters by unidentified people.

Faustine Yikita, an aspirant for Ayivu division mayoral race says that many of his posters were removed by people he alleges are supporters of his rival. He says that he has been forced to print more posters which is costly for him.

Jackson Atima, another NRM aspirant for Arua central division Parliamentary seat claims his opponents have paid some unscrupulous people to continuously deface his posters.

He however calls on the aspirants to desist from such practices adding that it may lead to more conflict and disunity in the party.

Boniface Alioni the publicity secretary NRM Arua district has warned of prosecution of those implicated in defacing the posters.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, persons who maliciously deface, remove or tear any election poster of any nominated candidate commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 600,000 Shillings or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.

URN