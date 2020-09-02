NRM aspirant in Serere attacked by rival’s supporters

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Samuel Otaala, the National Resistance Movement-NRM aspirant for Serere County MP is nursing injuries after he was beaten by supporters of his rival, Patrick Okabe, the incumbent MP.

The incident happened on Tuesday night around 8:30 pm near Otaala’s residence in Ojama trading center along Soroti road.

According to Otaala, he was returning home when he saw Okabe’s convoy of four vehicles parked along the road leading to his home. He explains that when he sought to find out what they were doing around his home at night, he was severely beaten.

Okabe in his response denied the allegations. He explains that Otaala had instead laid an ambush to attack him and his supporters.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga regional spokesman says police have revisited the scene this morning as investigations into the matter commenced.

Police in Ngora district is also investigating clashes between supporters of David Abala, the incumbent MP of Ngora County and his rival Juliet Achayo Lodou.

The clashes between the rival camps happened at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday when the banner of Achayo was reportedly torn by supporters of Abala. This forced police to fire live bullets to disperse the rowdy crowds that formed around CPS Ngora.

Ongom says they are investigating the matter but warned politicians from the violence that he noted is taking centre stage in the region.

On Tuesday, the NRM Electoral Commission chairman, Tanga Odoi warned candidates against violence in the party primaries.

