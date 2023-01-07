Norway becomes Germany’s top gas supplier in 2022

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | Norway replaced Russia as Germany’s biggest gas supplier in 2022, accounting for 33 percent of its total gas imports, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) said on Friday.

“Norway is our most important energy supplier today and should remain so as we move toward a carbon-neutral future,” Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Thursday during a visit to Oslo, Norway, stressing that the two countries were looking to deepen their energy cooperation.

As a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, only 22 percent of Germany’s imported gas came from its once biggest supplier Russia in 2022, according to the network agency. Back in 2021, the country had still provided more than half of the gas imports of Europe’s largest economy.

Gas supplies from Russia declined over the course of last year and finally ceased altogether in September. The shortfall of Russian gas sparked the energy crisis in Europe and had to be compensated with additional imports from countries such as Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

To ensure sufficient supply, the German government set up incentives to save energy and stepped up efforts to fill its gas storages before the winter and heating season. In addition, new supplier agreements were concluded as liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals were built on the North Sea coast to create the necessary infrastructure.