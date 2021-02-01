Northern Uganda NUP youth MP candidate goes missing

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for the Northern Region youth parliamentary seat has gone missing. Boniface Young, a resident of Koboko district disappeared on Sunday afternoon shortly after leaving his hotel room in Gulu City to print his campaign posters.

His polling agent, Ali Baisel told URN on Monday afternoon at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu city where the polls are taking place that they have failed to trace the whereabouts of his candidate since he left his phone in his hotel room. According to Baisel, they have reported a case of a missing person at Gulu Central Police Station vide SD Reference 44/31/01/2021.

Caesar Lubangakene, the Northern NUP Spokesperson, says they are worried about the safety of their candidate, saying looking at the incident when Richardson Tabu, a staff of the Gulu City Electoral Commission went missing and was later found dead.

Gulu District Police Commander, Dickens Bindeeba and Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, say they are not aware of the incident. The Northern Youth parliamentary election has attracted five candidates.

They are Daniel Obal (Independent), Kelvin Ocaya (ANT), Patrick Odera (FDC) and Boniface Okot (NRM). Voting kicked off this afternoon with 1,731 delegates drawn from West Nile, Lango, Karamoja and Acholi Regions.

URN