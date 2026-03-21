Norland marks 7th anniversary in Uganda with franchise push

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Norland International marked its 7th anniversary in Uganda with an ambitious expansion plan anchored on a new tea and coffee franchise model, as company leaders called for policy reforms to ease trade and unlock regional business growth.

The event, held at the UMA Show Grounds on March 21, brought together entrepreneurs, investors and distributors, with a strong focus on linking Uganda’s growing wellness industry to regional and global markets.

Speaking at the event, BD Maclyn Musiime Itazya, founder of Norland East and Central Africa, reflected on the company’s journey from modest beginnings to a growing regional network.

“I am simply the human being that God touched after a lot of prayer to bring this company in Eastern Central Africa,” she said, explaining that the business started from her home in Muyenga seven years ago after transitioning from a corporate career at MTN Uganda into private trade and partnerships with Chinese firms.

She said the company’s latest move is the launch of the Vmax365 tea and coffee franchise, a model designed to allow individuals to own and operate branded outlets.

“The model we are using for that is franchisees. So you get your money, you pay money and you own your own shop. It has nothing to do with network marketing. It is the franchise model, the way you see KFC or McDonald’s,” she said.

The franchise concept is part of a broader strategy to expand into lifestyle and retail spaces while maintaining the company’s core focus on regenerative health products. Itazya revealed that Norland is also planning to establish a manufacturing plant in East Africa within the next five years to support local production of everyday products such as toothpaste and other household items.

Beyond expansion, she raised concerns about structural barriers affecting trade and exports, particularly for businesses trying to scale across borders.

“We launched Congo last year, but every time we were exporting the products through Entebbe, you cannot believe the hurdles that you will find there,” she said. “You are exporting, creating jobs for Ugandans, expanding your market, but the frustrations are many.”

She appealed to government agencies to streamline processes, especially for companies already compliant with regulatory requirements.

“If you see that a company is already registered and they are simply exporting products, there is no need to frustrate people. The more we grow, the more Ugandans benefit,” she added, calling for a more supportive policy environment for local investors.

She also pointed to limited incentives and bureaucratic processes as barriers to growth, urging authorities to create conditions that make it easier for businesses to expand and create jobs.

On the future of business models in Uganda, Itazya said franchising presents a major opportunity for small and medium enterprises.

“Franchise business is the next big thing. It has been in Uganda for a long time but left to big corporates. Now we are saying it is time that Ugandans embrace the franchise model,” she said.

The event also featured Johnny Chen, President of Norland International and Vice Chairman of Vmax365 Tea and Coffee, who attended as a special international guest.

Chen spoke about the company’s global growth, noting that its products range from health supplements to cosmetics and household items, with thousands of users already benefiting in Uganda.

“We have introduced a good number of products to the market. We have thousands, over 10,000 members and customers in the country already using our products and benefiting,” he said.

He highlighted how the company’s network spans multiple regions, including Africa, Asia and North America, supported by a large membership base that drives distribution and market expansion.

Looking ahead, Chen said the introduction of the franchise model marks a shift from a largely import-driven business to one that integrates local sourcing and global trade opportunities.

“We are going to build up franchises all over the country and all over Africa and worldwide,” he said, noting that Uganda’s agricultural base presents opportunities for sourcing inputs such as coffee and fruits for both local consumption and export.

He added that demand for Ugandan coffee and agricultural products remains strong in international markets, particularly in China, creating opportunities for export growth if supported by strong partnerships and efficient systems.

“To maximise the business, we need to build partnerships with our members worldwide. When we combine the businesses, we can speed up expansion,” Chen said.

The company’s coordinator for South Western Uganda, Doreen K. Sabiiti (Gold Medalist) said their model is important for creating opportunities indirectly to Ugandans involved in the agriculture sector but with a passion for running successful enterprises. She said, knowledge sharing and capacity building for businesses in the coffee and tea value chains is a critical for enterprise development and should be embraced.

The anniversary event underscored the intersection of entrepreneurship, global investment and policy, with company leaders emphasizing that while opportunities exist, unlocking them will depend on improving the ease of doing business, strengthening export systems and supporting local enterprise development.

As Norland positions itself for the next phase of growth, its leaders say success will depend not only on innovation and investment, but also on how well Uganda and the region align policy frameworks to support businesses operating in an increasingly interconnected global economy.