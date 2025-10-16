Non-Aligned Movement pays tribute to Raila Odinga

President Museveni officially opens the XIX Nam midterm ministerial review meeting at Munyonyo, reaffirming global south solidarity and collective action

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The XIX Midterm Ministerial Review Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Wednesday paid tribute to Raila Amolo Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya, who passed away earlier in the day. Delegates observed a moment of silence in recognition of his life and legacy as a Pan-African leader and advocate of unity and justice.

President Kaguta Museveni, who is the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, officially opened the gathering with a philosophical reflection on the evolution of human society, emphasizing the central role of science and technology in shaping the destiny of nations. “We have two categories of problems in the world,” he said. “The first is the oppression of man by nature floods, droughts, and disease. The second, and perhaps more serious, is the oppression of man by man. Through knowledge and cooperation, we can overcome both.”

Drawing from historical and contemporary examples, President Museveni underscored the interdependence of global economies and the necessity for equitable distribution of wealth and technology. He observed that Africa’s combined GDP currently around $4 trillion is disproportionately low for a continent of 1.5 billion people, underscoring the urgent need for industrialization, technology transfer, and fairer global trade terms. “The prosperity of one region must contribute to the prosperity of all,” he stressed. “When others advance, we too should rise. The transformation of China, India, and other Asian nations lifted global demand and benefitted many regions. We must therefore not be selfish with progress but share it.”

The president reaffirmed the enduring relevance of NAM’s founding principles sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and non-interference amid renewed global tensions. He commended the Movement’s continued neutrality as a stabilizing force in an increasingly polarized international system. “The Non-Aligned Movement remains a voice of reason and balance,” President Museveni said, “providing a platform for developing nations to advocate for peace, equity, and the right to development.”

He called for deeper cooperation under Uganda’s NAM Chairmanship theme, “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” emphasizing that prosperity must be built through regional integration, industrial innovation, and collective action. President Museveni added that as the world approaches the 40th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Right to Development in 2026, NAM must speak with one voice to ensure that development is pursued equitably and sustainably.

The President underscored Uganda’s intention to lead global advocacy for a legally binding international instrument on the Right to Development, calling on the United Nations General Assembly to expedite its negotiation and adoption. “Development must be recognized as a fundamental human right,” Gen. Odongo reiterated. “Persistent inequality and poverty threaten global peace and must no longer be tolerated.”

The Munyonyo meeting continues with a renewed call for unity among NAM Member States in defending the Movement’s common positions on peace, development, human rights, and international cooperation. Gen. Odongo, in his closing statement, encouraged delegates to continue their work “in a spirit of cooperation and urgency,” emphasizing that the challenges facing the world today demand “collective commitment and decisive action.”

He also extended appreciation to Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, for his instrumental role in maintaining cohesion and guiding the daily operations of the NAM Coordinating Bureau in New York. As delegates enter their last day in Munyonyo, the overarching message remains clear: the Non-Aligned Movement stands firm as a united front for the Global South anchored in principles, driven by solidarity, and committed to building a fairer, more inclusive world for all.