Nominations for top Uganda CFO awards starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nominations for the Ugandan 2020 top Chief Finance Officer (CFO) award has started and will be open until November 20, 2020.

The awards are organized annually since 2017 by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) in partnership with Deloitte (Uganda) Limited. It is open to finance officers of listed companies, large corporations, SMEs, state- owned entities, Non-governmental organizations and government institutions.

The awards were established in 2017 to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of CFOs’.

Themed ‘building resilient finance leaders and organizations’, the organizers issued a statement this week, staring that the “fourth annual awards will continue to illuminate the essential role that the finance function plays in driving integrated thinking in decision-making and in building sustainable business models while acknowledging the agility with which organizations have transformed work against all odds.”

“The purpose of the CFO awards is to raise the profiles of the CFO’s, their involvement in the ever-changing world and development of businesses and finance practices. We also recognize excellence and the essential roles they play in building resilient organizations,” said Nobert Kagoro, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Uganda.

Charlotte Kukunda, Business Development Manager, ACCA Uganda said, “through the CFO Awards, ACCA has been able to live and demonstrate its purpose, drawing attention to the necessary professional skills that should be adopted and demonstrated by leaders who meet needs of a rapidly changing business and economic landscape.”

Unlike the previous years, this year’s awards will be a virtual event with equal interactions and networking opportunities.

“The COVID-19 virus has changed the ‘normal’ meeting and interactions that we were accustomed to. What is evident is that, we continue to find new and innovative ways to connect with audiences in our ‘new normal’,” ACCA said in a statement.

The CFOs can be nominated in any or all of the following categories; CFO of the Year Award, Young CFO Award, Public Sector Award, Not-for-Profit Award, SME Award, Strategy Execution Award, Finance Transformation Award and a new category dubbed Social Impact Award has been added to the range for recognition of performance in the wake of the current pandemic.

NOMINATIONS LINK

Nominations will open from 28th October to 20th November, 2020 at midnight. By submitting entries to the competition, you assent that you have read and agree to abide by the terms and conditions provided.

All winners shall have to demonstrate proficiency in the seven vital qualities of intelligence, creativity, digital knowledge, emotional intelligence, experience, vision, and technical and ethical skills (referred to as the seven quotients in the ACCA report of ‘Professional Accountants – The Future’) on https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/qualifications/why-acca/competency-framework/quotients.html.