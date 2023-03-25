No scientific studies have found gene responsible for homosexuality – Medics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doctors under the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have said there is so far no scientific study done in Uganda or abroad that has found a definitive gene responsible for homosexuality.

This comes amidst concerns raised regarding whether gay or queer sexual expression occurs naturally as debate about the just-passed Anti-homosexuality bill continues.

In his statement to parliament a week ago, President Yoweri Museveni pointed out the need to make a scientific inquiry describing homosexuality as a deviation from nature. “The homosexuals are deviations from normal. Why? Is it by nature or nurture? We need to answer these questions. We need a medical opinion on that. We shall discuss it thoroughly”, he said.

The General Secretary of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) Dr Herbert Luswata told URN this morning that they had earlier presented a statement to parliament clarifying that many genetic studies have attempted to establish why homosexuality happens but none has been successful in pinpointing one specific homosexual gene responsible.

The doctors say that since a singular genetic determinant for sexual orientation has not been demonstrated in any scientific research, many scientists hypothesize that a combination of genetic, hormonal, psychological, environmental, and social factors may affect one’s sexual orientation.

“In every society, there is a small number of people with homosexual tendencies. We know that homosexuality is not a disease and for us, as doctors, we will provide medical care to all persons irrespective of their sexual orientation”, Luswata said. He added that homosexuality like all sexual or other sexual behaviour can be influenced by environmental factors such as society and culture, religion, information, and peer pressure.

Dr Luswata added that more scientific studies on sexuality are still ongoing in many parts of the world although he points out that there are some rare biological cases affecting the genes that code for unusual expressions of physical observable characteristics associated with the genital organs.

In their statement, the scientists list Klinefelter’s Syndrome, a random genetic occurrence when a boy has an extra X chromosome that emerges in adulthood with feminine appearance and behaviour and

another ambiguous genitalia where an infant’s genitalia is not clear whether they are male or female.

Doctors say when this condition is recognized in early infancy, surgery can be done after assessment of whether the genes of the infant are male or female. Even as these conditions exist, experts say they have no relationship with one’s sexual expression as homosexual or heterosexual as scientific data to prove this genetic basis are not conclusive.

Meanwhile, the bill passed on Tuesday that now awaits presidential accent proposes death, imprisonment for life and jail terms of between six months to twenty years for people who publicly declare that they belong to the LGBTQI community face, those that engage in homosexuality, aggravated homosexuality, attempted homosexuality, failure to report acts of homosexuality, aiding and abetting homosexuality, and conspiracy to commit homosexuality.

*****

URN