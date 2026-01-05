Nkanyiso Mncwabe is new Nile Breweries managing director

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited has announced the appointment of Nkanyiso Mncwabe as its new Managing Director, effective January 1, 2026, marking a leadership transition at Uganda’s leading beer manufacturer. The announcement was made today, January 5, in Kampala.

Mncwabe takes over from Adu Rando, whose tenure as managing director ended on December 31, 2025. Nile Breweries said Rando leaves behind a strong legacy, having steered the company through a period of notable achievements in operational excellence, market expansion and community impact.

Mncwabe joins Nile Breweries from South African Breweries, a key subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he most recently served as Regional Commercial Director. He brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across General Management, Revenue Management, Trade Marketing and Logistics in several African markets. Over the years, he has led commercial operations across five South African provinces and previously served as Commercial Director for Lesotho from 2019 to 2021 and for Eswatini from 2021 to 2022.

Announcing the appointment, Emmanuel Njuki, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Lead at Nile Breweries Limited, said the company was confident in Mncwabe’s ability to drive the next phase of growth. “We are delighted to welcome Nkanyiso Mncwabe to Nile Breweries Limited. His proven track record of driving commercial excellence across multiple African markets, combined with his deep understanding of the AB InBev system, positions him ideally to lead NBL’s continued growth and strengthen our position as Uganda’s premier brewing company,” Njuki said.

Mncwabe currently serves as an Executive Director on the Boards of Eswatini Beverages, a role he has held since 2021, and SAB SHARP, where he has served since 2022. He previously sat on the Board of Maluti Mountain Breweries until 2021. Academically, he holds a Master’s Degree in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa and is currently advancing his executive training through a leadership programme at Hult Ashridge International Business School.

Nile Breweries also paid tribute to the outgoing Managing Director, acknowledging his contribution to the company’s performance and strategic direction. “We also extend our sincere gratitude to Adu Rando for his outstanding leadership and contributions to Nile Breweries,” Njuki said, noting that the company recorded significant milestones during his tenure.

Established in 1951, Nile Breweries Limited operates breweries in Jinja and Mbarara and produces a wide range of popular brands including Nile Special, Club Pilsener, Eagle Lager and Castle Lite. The company, which is part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group, works with more than 25,000 farmers across 32 districts and plays a key role in Uganda’s economic development through its barley and sorghum programmes, tax contributions and community initiatives.