NITA-U, PDPO train communicators on cyber safety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NITA-U, in partnership with the Personal Data Protection Office, has engaged professional communicators in a bid to strengthen public awareness on cybersecurity and data protection as digital threats continue to rise in Uganda.

The high-level engagement, held in Kampala on Dec.16, brought together more than 20 communication professionals and forms part of the ongoing Beera Ku Guard campaign, a nationwide initiative promoting digital safety, responsible data handling and protection of personal information.

The engagement comes against a backdrop of rising cybercrime. According to the 2024 Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report, reported cybercrime cases increased by 93.5 percent, from 245 to 474 in one year, resulting in financial losses estimated at Shs72.1 billion. By the end of the year, only 67 cases had been prosecuted, with 21 convictions secured.

Participants received training on data protection, privacy and cybersecurity. The first session, led by Gilbert Ssettuma from the Personal Data Protection Office, focused on data protection and privacy, while the second session on cybersecurity was delivered by Jerome Okot, a cybersecurity expert from Milima Security.

Ssettuma emphasized the influence communicators have in shaping public behaviour, noting that as Uganda becomes more digitally connected, there is a growing need to translate complex cybersecurity and data protection concepts into clear and relatable messages. He said the Data Protection and Privacy Act is intended to safeguard individuals’ personal information while regulating how such data is collected and processed.

Okot highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and urged communicators to adopt and promote safe digital practices within institutions, communities and online spaces.

Organisers said the engagement reflects a joint commitment by NITA-U and the PDPO to build a coordinated communication front that supports a safer and more resilient digital environment.

Beera Ku Guard is a nationwide digital safety campaign running from 2025 to 2026, led by NITA-U in partnership with the Personal Data Protection Office. The initiative builds on earlier efforts such as Stay Safe Online and expands the focus to include offline data handling, institutional readiness and digital trust.