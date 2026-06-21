What UNEB can learn from other examination bodies on direct fee payments

Kampala, Uganda | URN | As the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) registration period enters its final phase, questions are growing over whether the current system of collecting examination fees through schools leaves room for abuse.

Parents and other education stakeholders are urging UNEB to consider a direct payment model where candidates or their guardians pay examination fees straight to the exams body instead of relying entirely on schools.

They argue that such a system would reduce cases where schools charge beyond the official UNEB rates or collect money without completing candidate registration. The debate follows several incidents where learners have been affected by failures in the registration process. Learners from Kabuga Demonstration Nursery and Primary School recently sat for examinations later discovered to be fake UNEB papers and received fraudulent results. And in 2024, more than 100 pupils from Bubaale Primary School faced a similar problem after their headteacher was arrested over false PLE results.

For affected learners, the consequences extend beyond financial loss. Some have had to repeat classes or face uncertainty over their academic progress. Parents say a direct payment system would give them control over one of the most important stages of a learner’s academic journey.

Fredrick Kawoya Kirigwajo, a parent, says many families continue to pay fees above the official examination charges because schools remain the main collection points. He believes a direct UNEB payment option would allow parents to confirm registration and reduce opportunities for misuse.

Another parent, Hanifer Mayanja, supports the proposal, saying the exam registration requires a system that protects both learners and parents from exploitation.

Derrick Lwanga Bukenya, who has followed the issue, says cases of learners missing genuine registration because of diverted fees continue to worry parents. He argues that with the growth of digital financial services, UNEB should create a system where schools provide learners with payment codes while parents complete transactions directly to the board. Parents would receive proof of payment and would not need to rely only on schools to confirm whether registration has been completed.

The demand is not without precedent. Other examination bodies in Uganda have already introduced direct payment systems. The Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board, for instance, allows candidates/parents to pay directly through mobile money.

Under the system, as reviewed by our reporter, a school provides the learner with a payment code, which the parent uses to complete the transaction online giving the user proof that the money has been received.

Supporters of the idea argue that UNEB could learn from such systems, since the board already has digital payment infrastructure for services such as document verification. They say the technology exists, and the challenge is extending it to candidate registration.

The proposal has also attracted debate online. Some users, including Frank Obonyo, questioned why exam registration cannot adopt direct payments like other services.“Why doesn’t UNEB use this same online payment method for registration fees?” Obonyo wondered. “Schools are cheating parents by overcharging them registration fees. Parents can pay online and present receipts to schools.”

Others have raised concerns about whether such a system would work for all Ugandans, especially parents with limited digital skills or access to smartphones. They argue that direct payments might favour urban families and leave some rural parents behind. But

Obonyo disagrees with this concern, saying mobile money has become widely used across the country, including rural communities.

He argues that many parents already use mobile phones to send and receive money, making direct UNEB payments possible if the system is designed in a simple and accessible way. UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule-Musamba commenting on the matter said that schools and examination centres remain central because they verify candidates’ identities and handle registration-related issues. She notes that even some UNEB services require supporting documents from schools before processing.

“Please note that UNEB registers candidates through the examination centers/schools because they are the ones who can confirm their identity, If they have been in school, etc. Even for the letter of verification, you still present a letter from school,” said Musamba.

Meanwhile, as the discussion continues, UNEB’s 2026 registration exercise is still underway. The board has so far registered 1,404,169 candidates, including 844,341 PLE candidates, 401,509 UCE candidates and 157,319 UACE candidates.

Normal registration closes on June 30, 2026. Late registration will continue in July with additional charges before closing on July 31, 2026.Until any changes are introduced, parents are advised to confirm whether schools have registered their children and report cases of excessive charges or failure to register candidates.

The UNEB Act, 2021, provides legal protection against the exploitation of candidates and parents during examination registration. Under Sections 32 and 33 of the Act, any person authorised by an examination centre who collects registration fees but fails to remit to UNEB, or demands charges above the official fees set by the Board, commits an offence.

A person found guilty faces a fine of up to 40 million shillings, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both. The law also requires convicted individuals to refund the affected candidates or sponsors. An examination centre involved in such risks deregistration.