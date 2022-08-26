NIRA, CID probe source of National IDs recovered in Lubigi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA and the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID have started investigations into the source of numerous National Identity Cards and other various documents that were picked from Lubigi.

Dozens of suspected stolen identity cards, passports, and vehicle number plates were recovered on Wednesday by the joint security agencies during operations to enforce an order to evict encroachers from the degraded wetland.

They were recovered in a temporary structure, belonging to Akim Terwane and his wife Rahuma Nayembale.

One of the police officers at Lubigi police post who preferred anonymity and was part of the operation said that all the National IDs and passports were found packed in different sacks, hidden under the bed, while the motor vehicle number plates were found on the roof of the house.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says that Terwane told detectives that Identity cards were not stolen but picked from various places.

“He says that the documents are not stolen but lost and picked ones from various places. He claims that he collects these documents from various places abandoned, and they normally announce using megaphones for the owners to pick on negotiations to pay him small money, Onyango said.”

Although the suspect claims that these are lost and found documents, some of their neighbors have reportedly informed police how they are not aware of such activities of gathering and announcing lost documents within the same area.

Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA Spokesperson confirmed the ongoing investigations but declined to divulge further details.

Sandra Awori who lost her National ID to thugs who snatched her bag in Kasubi in 2019, said unknown people suspected to be fraudsters kept calling her informing her that they had recovered her lost property.

“I wish the Police give us an opportunity to check among those national IDs. Maybe some of us could recover them after they were stolen from us. Those people could change the venue I was supposed to pick my properties twice. I suspect these were the same thugs, Awori said.

*****

URN