Nile Agro Factory closed after Monday evening fire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Agro Factory Limited has been closed following a fire that destroyed properties worth millions of shillings yesterday evening. The Jinja-based factory, which deals with cooking oil and soap products was gutted by fire at around 4 pm.

According to Francis Baganzi, the Human Resource Manager of the factory, the fire started from the thermic oil boiler, a key piece of equipment which controls all the activities of the factory. The machine reportedly exploded and burnt out into ashes.

The fire which had started spreading to other parts of the factory was put off hours later, by a team, from Kiira region fire and rescue services, the Uganda Red Cross Society, and fire fighters from the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF and Busoga East police region.

The team also evacuated all the employees who were still locked up in the factory premises. Baganzi says that factory cannot operate in the absence of a boiler which will take at least two months, to be replaced.

Jinja Resident District Commissioner Eric Sakwa who led a team of officers in inspecting the site says that the fire might have resulted from friction in the newly installed thermic boiler which was overworked. Sakwa, however, faulted the factory owners for the lack of water hydrants to help boost the police teams in case of a huge fire.

Meanwhile, the Kiira Regional Fire Officer Collins Agaba says that the fire spread in the oil tanks and it was hard to extinguish it using water.

*****

URN