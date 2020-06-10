Nightime curfew remains in force until June 21 – Gen Tumwine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine has announced that the nigh time curfew that was announced by President Yoweri Museveni will remain in force until June 21, 2020.

On May 19, President Yoweri Museveni announced that the curfew which runs from 7 pm to 6:30 am everyday would be in force for 21 days which ideally ended today. But Tumwine told Uganda Radio Network on a telephone interview that curfew is still on because the count starts from the latest presidential address on June 1, and that guidelines were being reviewed.

“The curfew was extended for 21 days on June 1, that’s where the count starts,” Tumwine said. This is the same position held by police. Speaking to URN, police spokesperson Fred Enanga had earlier said that all the restrictions are still on until they get contrary directives.

“All those measures are still on until cabinet directs otherwise,” Enanga said.

On June 1, President Museveni addressed the nation to reaffirm his earlier COVID-19 directives issued on May 19 especially relating to the businesses that had been allowed to re-open.

On the same day, he emphasized the resumption in the movement of public service vehicles with new standard operating procedures which included only carrying half the normal capacity of the cars and the need for face masks. Many people have been wondering whether the curfew had been lifted or not.

They had expected President Museveni to pronounce himself on the matter while officiating at the scientific heroes’ day celebrations held at State House Entebbe yesterday. But his address ended without mention of the extension or revoking of the directives.

