Nigerian president-elect vows to form government of “national competence”

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu said Thursday that he aims to form a government of “national competence” in accomplishing the enormous tasks that lie ahead of his administration.

In a statement, Tinubu, who won the country’s Feb. 25 presidential poll and is expected to take office on May 29, said his eye on sustained growth remained intact, pledging to be in tune with the aspirations of all citizens and commit to working on national development.

“There has been the talk of a government of national unity. My aim is higher than that. I seek a government of national competence. In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance,” said the former Lagos governor and senator.

Giving an insight into the incoming administration, the president-elect said he aimed to form a government that would show the spirit and willpower to accomplish historic things and rebuild the nation, among others, vowing to assemble competent citizens, including young people and women, to carry out the tasks of governance.

Highlighting part of his agenda for the country, the 70-year-old said his administration’s goals would include greater economic growth in cities and rural communities, an economy of double-digit gross domestic product growth, greater food security, a strengthened manufacturing base, as well as an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

“To secure our nation and to make it prosperous must be our top priorities. We cannot sacrifice these goals for political expediency. The whims of politics must take a backseat to the imperatives of governance,” he said, adding “we have bridges and roads to build, not just for commerce and travel, but to connect people of different faiths, parties, and different outlooks in harmonious dialogue and common purpose.”