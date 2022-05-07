Nigerian Airlines to shutdown and stop flying as fuel reaches 95% of operating costs

Abuja, Nigeria | airspace-africa | The fuel crisis in Nigeria’s aviation industry has become untenable. In a letter penned by the President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria(AON), Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, and sent to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, airline industry operators have signaled their intent to down tools and halt operations on Monday, May 9 arguing that the current status quo is simply unsustainable.

With the price of Jet fuel at an all-time high, Nigerian airlines have been bleeding money as efforts have been made to cushion the skyrocketing costs and prevent them from spilling over to ticket prices.

