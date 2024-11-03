Niger signs deal with Russian firm for 3 satellites

NIAMEY, Niger | Xinhua | The government of Niger, represented by Minister of Communication Sidi Mohamed Raliou, signed an agreement on Friday in the capital, Niamey, with Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, to acquire three satellites aimed at bolstering the nation’s security and defense capabilities.

The deal includes a communications satellite, a remote sensing satellite and a radar satellite for defense and security purposes, with production set to take place in Russia over the next four years, Raliou said at the signing ceremony.

“We are committed to securing our sovereignty in this field,” he said, noting that the project will also involve training teams in Niger to manage the equipment.

In the interim, Russia has agreed to lease similar equipment to Niger, Raliou added.

Following a coup last year, Niger has increasingly distanced itself from France, its former colonial power, and is strengthening ties with other international partners, including Russia. ■