NFA impounds 600 bags of charcoal in Gulu and Amuru

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority- NFA has impounded 600 bags of charcoal in Gulu and Amuru districts.

300 bags were impounded from the charcoal dealers camp in Patiko sub county in Gulu district on Tuesday evening.

Another 300 bags were impounded on Monday evening from Apaa junction in Pabbo sub county Amuru district aboard a vehicle destined for Kampala but without movement permits.

The operation was conducted jointly by the NFA enforcement personnel and the Police Environmental Protection Unit following a tip-off from concerned citizens.

Also impounded were three power saws that were being used by the illegal charcoal dealers to indiscriminately cut trees for charcoal burning.

Dozens of charcoal heaps and logs and kilns were also destroyed from the charcoal dealers camp during the operation in Patiko sub county.

Eight people were also arrested during the operation and they are being held at Gulu Central Police Station for destroying tree species.

Some of the charcoal bags have been parked at the NFA Gulu office in Pece-Laroo division in Gulu city ready for auction this week at between 20,000 and 25,000 Shillings.

More than 800 bags of charcoal have been impounded from illegal charcoal dealers in Gulu and Amuru districts in the last one month.

Jimmy Ouna, the NFA Sector Manager for Aswa River Region comprising Nwoya, Omoro and Gulu districts said that they are determined to wipe out illegal trading in forest products.

On the other hand, Michael Lakony, the Amuru district chairperson says that political influence has impacted heavily on the fight against illegal trade in forest products much as a by-law against the vice was enacted over five years ago.

