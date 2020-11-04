NFA impounds 450 bags of charcoal in Amuru

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has impounded 450 bags of charcoal from illegal dealers in Amuru district.

150 bags were impounded from Ober Parish in Amuru sub county along the Apaa-Pabbo road while being transported to Kampala aboard a vehicle registration number UAL 590N.

The other 300 bags were parked at the charcoal dealers camp in Ober Abic trading centre.

Haruna Busobozi, the NFA sector manager for Gulu said that their enforcement personnel swung into action on Tuesday following a tip-off by concerned people in the area.

He explained that upon interception, the vehicle and the charcoal dealers were discovered without authorization documents or movement permits issued by the district or NFA.

Haruna explained that the vehicle has been impounded and parked at the Gulu NFA office and will only be released upon payment of 700,000 shillings by the owner while the 450 bags of charcoal will be auctioned.

The charcoal was reportedly produced from trees felled from Keyo forest reserve which covers Nwoya, Amuru and Gulu districts.

Each bag of charcoal is reportedly sold between 45,000 Shillings to 60,000 Shillings.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that much as the commercial charcoal business has been banned in the district, implementation is still a big challenge because the illegal dealers coordinate with local leaders.

Without disclosing the details, Osborn noted that the district is currently designing another strategy to completely wipe out illegal charcoal dealers.

******

URN