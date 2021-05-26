New York City prosecutors form grand jury on Trump criminal probe

New York, U.S. | Xinhua | Prosecutors from New York City have convened a special grand jury to look into evidence in a criminal investigation involving former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The grand jury, which was formed recently and will sit three days per week for a period of six months, would decide whether to indict Trump, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The development shows Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. may have obtained evidence of a crime about the case, said media reports.

Still, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has not issued a formal statement about the development.

In response to the development, Trump said it is a continuation of “Witch Hunt” and this is purely political and driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors, according to a report by The Hill.

Trump, who held the post of U.S. president and ran a Republican administration from January 2017 to January 2021, registered as a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent in his earlier years, according to public records.

Vance has been working on the investigation for around two years covering hush-money paid to females on Trump’s behalf, tax practices, property valuations and others.

New York State prosecutors recently expanded their own investigation of the Trump Organization into a criminal capacity and the New York state attorney general also assigned two lawyers to work with Vance’s office hereafter.

