New Uganda Cranes coach arrives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Rwanda national coach Johnathan McKinstry has arrived in Uganda, and is set to be unveiled as Cranes’ new head coach.

The young coach is however experienced at the highest level, including as Head Coach of both the Rwanda National Football Team and the Sierra Leone National Football Team. He has been coaching Bangladesh Premier League team, Saif Sporting Club Ltd.

Soccer governing body FUFA revealed last week that they had fi

nalized the search for a new Uganda Cranes national coach .

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo told an annual general meeting in Adjumani that “we have gone through a process of looking for a new head coach and he will be named next week. ”

The acting head coach of the Uganda Cranes is Abdallah Mubiru who was appointed in July 2019 to replace Frenchman Sebastien Desabre “whose contract was ended by mutual consent.” Sebastien took the Uganda Cranes to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes Coaches since 1969

⚽ Burkhard Pape – 1969-1972

⚽ David Otti – 1973-1974

⚽ Westerhoff Otto – 1974-1975

⚽ Peter Okee – 1976-1981, 1983

⚽ Bidandi Ssali- 1982

⚽ George Mukasa – 1984-1985

⚽ Barnabas Mwesigwa – 1986-1988

⚽ Robert Kiberu – 1988-1989

⚽ Polly Ouma – 1989-1995

⚽ Timothy Ayieko – 1995-1996

⚽ Asuman Lubowa – 1996-1999

⚽ Paul Hasule – 1999

⚽ Harrison Okagbue 1999-2001

⚽ Paul Hasule- 2001-2003

⚽ Pedro Pasculi – 2003

⚽ Leo Adraa – 2003-2004

⚽ Mike Mutebi – 2004

⚽ Mohammood Abbas – 2004-2006

⚽ Laszlo Csaba- 2006-2008

⚽ Bobby William- 2008-2013

⚽ Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic – 2013-2017

⚽ Moses Basena –August 2017 – 27th December 2017

⚽ Sébastien Desabre – 28th December 2017 – 6th July 2019

⚽ Abdallah Mubiru – 10th July 2019 (Interim)

