New UBTEB board chair promises to cut costs, transparency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha, the new board chairperson of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board –UBTEB has pledged to prevent unnecessary expenditure and transparency as he takes office.

He said this during his inauguration at the Board Secretariat in Ntinda on Tuesday.

Eng. Mugisha, who is also the Managing Director National Water and Sewerage Corporation- NWSC, will head the board for the next three years. He urged staff to cooperate with the new Board, work with honesty and prudence. He urged them not to hide information from the Board.

Mugisha says they will strive to ensure negative bias against Technical, Vocational, Education and Training Institutions (TVET) is changed through churning out people going to help the country’s productivity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, the former UBTEB Chairperson, said he has built a robust staff at UBTEB extending to 100 staff currently. He says in addition to helping the Board secure an acre of land on which to establish its own home, he has spearheaded student’s enrolments in tertiary institutions and improved the income of the Board.

The Board according to Baryamureeba has lobbied for government increment from Shillings 7.9billion in 2016 to now Shillings 10billion as well as increment of examination fees collection from Shillings 5.1billion in 2016 to over Shillings 10billion.

“During my term of office, we have increased revenue for the Board from Shillings 13billion to 20.8billion shillings. That’s a tremendous achievement. We have also accredited examination centres from 447 to 467; acquired one acre of land from the Ministry of Education and Sports for UBTEB Assessment Centre,” Professor Baryamureeba said.

Adding that; “We have graduated 72,047 candidates for only the last three years, established a Special Needs unit, strengthened collaborations and partnerships with the world of work, institutions, international assessment bodies and associations and reviewed 20 academic programmes in collaboration with National Curriculum Development Centre [NCDC] and Uganda Technical Colleges.”

Baryamureeba indicated that he has among other challenges experienced lack of a printer facility for examinations, national qualifications framework to streamline recognition of prior learning and link tertiary qualifications to High Education qualifications framework.

He has recommended that the Board fully implements its activities and establish the Assessment Centre since it is now fully financed.

“The biggest responsibility of the Board remains oversight and continued advocacy for more funding towards training of assessors, conducting assessment and examinations. With Dr. Mugisha’s leadership, I am confident, UBTEB will continue to grow and shine as it strives to be a Centre of Excellence for Competence-Based Assessment, Examinations and Awards,” Professor Baryamureeba noted.

Education and Sports Minister, Janet Museveni stated that the NRM government wishes to see that every youth in Uganda has obtained quality skills, and is capable of self-employment and employment of others.

In her speech delivered by the State Minister for Primary, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, Janet Museveni said there is great need for government to intensify on information, education and communication strategy to ensure TVET training is chosen massively by trainees as a first option career path rather than the last resort.

“This will help to attract the positive attitude towards learning and demonstration of TVET skills by young people,” the first lady Janet Museveni said. Adding that; “I am therefore encouraging the new leadership of the Board to join hands with the Ministry leadership and other sector players to bring tangible reforms in skilling Ugandans.”

On her behalf, Sseninde, who is also the Wakiso Woman legislator, said majority of teachers at primary level are simply focusing on exam, which is bringing negative bias to technical and vocational training. According to Sseninde, in the world of competition, Ugandan children in schools should be equipped with ICT skills and technical competencies.

The UBTEB board is comprised of 15 members. New Board members include Professor Umar Kakumba, the first Deputy Vice Chancellor Makerere University who will represent public Universities while Professor Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice Chancellor Bishop Stuart University will represent private Universities.

Others are Dr. Moses Twesige-omwe representing Principals of Training Institutions, Dr. Micheal Okumu representing the Directorate of Industrial Training, Richard Enyomu representing Public Service, David Mubiru Luyima representing Ministry of Education and Sports, Grace Nalumu representing ministry of agriculture, and Suudi Kizito representing ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives.

Meanwhile, Simon Amuku will represent ministry of lands, Francis Bongonyinge from Uganda National Examinations Board –UNEB, Eng. Disan Ssozi from the Ministry of Water and Environment, Micheal Ocero from ICT ministry, Grace Baguma representing NCDC and Honey Malinga, representing ministry of Energy, and Mineral Development.

UBTEB is mandated to streamline, regulate, coordinate and conduct credible national examinations and award Certificates and Diplomas in the business, Technical and Vocational /specialized education or training in Uganda.

*****

URN