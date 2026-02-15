New round of talks on Ukraine to be held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18

KIEV | Xinhua | The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia will be held on Feb. 17-18 in Geneva, Moscow and Kiev confirmed on Friday.

The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, wrote on Facebook that the Ukrainian negotiating team has been formed, incorporating the military, political, and security components of the process.

Umerov stressed that achieving a sustainable and lasting peace remains the goal of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks.

The first round of trilateral security consultations among the three countries was held on Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian delegation was led by the country’s military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.

The second round was held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5. Following the meeting, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners of war. ■