New Man City signing Cherki: I want to kill Man Utd

MIAMI | Xinhua | Manchester City have arrived in the United States for the Club World Cup with four new signings: Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli. But it is attacking midfielder Cherki who is drawing the most attention ahead of Wednesday’s opening match against Morocco’s Wydad AC.

While Cherki’s comments have endeared him to City fans, they are unlikely to be welcomed by rivals Manchester United.

The Frenchman was part of the Olympique Lyon side that collapsed at Old Trafford in the Europa League quarterfinals, conceding three goals in injury time to lose 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate, after having held a 6-4 lead.

Cherki scored in both legs and admitted both his frustration at the defeat and his desire for revenge.

“I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game against Lyon because I am from Lyon. Now I am waiting for the game to kill them,” he said, in remarks likely to raise eyebrows in Manchester.

The 20-year-old added that he wants “to win every game,” and highlighted the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola as a key reason for his move.

Seen by some as a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne – who joined Napoli on a free transfer – Cherki made clear that he respects the Belgian star.

“I’m not Kevin De Bruyne, he is the legend… I’m here to help the team and to write my own story.”

“The system, the club, the city is very good. I want to win and I think Manchester City wants to win it all,” he added. ■