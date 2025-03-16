New inspection toolkit raises hope to contain depression, violence in schools

Some Students of Blessed Sacrement Secondary School in Masaka City

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Diocesan Education Secretariat has embarked on a new initiative to streamline internal communication mechanisms in schools as a way of addressing violence and depression among students. As part of this initiative, the Secretariat has introduced a new school inspection toolkit, which provides students with a safe avenue to raise their concerns to school administrators without the fear of facing harassment.

Reverend Father Francis Xavier Lubega, the Head of the Inspectorate of Schools in the Masaka Diocesan Education Secretariat, explained that the initiative was born out of growing concerns over stress, grief, anger, and depression among students. This, in addition to the increasing number of strikes that have disrupted educational institutions recently, has prompted the intervention.

Fr. Lubega noted that it is now mandatory for all schools in the diocese to have functional suggestion boxes and to hold regular meetings between class teachers and students. These meetings are intended to create an open line of communication between the students and the administration, allowing the free flow of information and opinions.

As part of their regular school inspection visits, Fr. Lubega emphasized that inspectors will now take time to engage students in confidence to assess whether the schools have implemented the internal communication mechanisms and how responsive administrators are to the issues raised by students.

He stated that the goal is to ensure that schools become safe and conducive environments where children can find relief from their challenges, both academic and personal. He added that this internal communication mechanism will also be incorporated into the broader inspection toolkit used to assess teachers’ performance.

Fr. Lubega also shared that the Secretariat has instructed school administrators to improve their emotional intelligence network so they can identify students who may be struggling with psychosocial issues. He highlighted that addressing these issues is crucial, especially given the increasing cases of suicide and violence within schools.

In addition to identifying students in need of support, Fr. Lubega urged administrators to integrate basic psychotherapy services into their teaching plans. This, he believes, will help bridge the gap between students and administrators, fostering a better relationship and contributing to a supportive school environment.

Edward Mukasa, the Chairperson of the Masaka Diocesan Headteachers Association, expressed his support for the toolkit, stating that it will facilitate the much-needed exchange of information between students and school administration. He acknowledged that many schools lack well-structured communication channels, which often leads to unchecked rumors and speculation.

This, he said, has sometimes led to strikes and violent acts of retaliation, resulting in property damage and, in some extreme cases, loss of life. Mukasa is optimistic that the new approach will provide students with a platform to express their concerns about school policies, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious environment.

The urgency of the intervention is underscored by a recent tragedy. Last month, the body of a 16-year-old senior three student at Seeta High School Main Campus in Mukono District was discovered hanging in the school’s dormitory, with authorities suspecting suicide. Police are currently investigating the incident, highlighting the critical need for more effective communication and psychosocial support mechanisms within schools.

