New details emerge on Uganda-South Sudan border clashes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Details have emerged pointing to motives behind last week’s intrusion of South Sudan People’s Defense Forces-SSPDF soldiers inside Uganda’s territorial boundaries at Ngomoromo in Lamwo district.

At least 36 SSPDF soldiers from Pogee border post invaded Pangira Parish in Lokung sub-county and staged a roadblock on unclear grounds sparking gunfire exchange with Uganda People’s Defense forces-UPDF. Two SSPDF soldiers were killed and another captured alive with three sub-machine guns-SMGs during the fierce clashes.

Although both UPDF and SSDPF accused each other of failing to respect their territorial boundaries, an intelligence report pins SSPDF soldiers for plotting an attack on Ngomoromo border post. Reports from security personnel in Lamwo district show that SSPDF advanced towards Uganda’s territory in an attempt to raid the Immigration center at Ngomoromo border post to recover impounded motorcycles.

It’s reported that Ugandan security at Ngomoromo border post had impounded several motorcycles belonging to South Sudan nationals in the past months for failing to pay road user fees following their illegal entry into Uganda. Sources privy to the incident told URN that the motorcycles which stayed for long in the custody of immigration officials without being reclaimed and were due for public auction.

James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner confirmed the development to URN in an interview on Tuesday. According to Kidega, the incursion was partly meant to launch an attack on Ngomoromo border post to retrieve about five impounded motorcycles belonging to South Sudanese nationals.

He notes that the motorcycles were impounded on unknown dates and were being kept in an open space at the immigration border post. “The SSPDF soldiers wanted to come and launch an attack at the immigration post and repossess the motorbikes,” said Kidega.

Moses Akena, the Lamwo District Police Commander says although the intelligence reports highlight the motive of repossessing the impounded motorbikes by SSPDF soldiers, there were other hidden interests that they are still investigating.

He said that the SSPDF soldier who was captured during the clashes confessed during interrogations last week that they were searching for food. URN understands that an investigation has been launched by security officials at Ngomoromo border post to unearth possible connivance with an insider and armed men from South Sudan.

Uganda and South Sudan are currently involved in diplomatic engagements on ways of completing the re-demarcation of the contentious boundaries.

*****

URN