New Cranes coach McKinstry makes debut in Ethiopia on Sunday

Ethiopia vs Uganda
International Friendly,
Sunday, Oct 13
Bahrdar Town
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry will handle his first game this weekend, when his team travel to Ethiopia for an international friendly.
The 34-year-old former coach of Rwanda was appointed head coach of Uganda Cranes on a three-year contract last month.
He replaces Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the Uganda Cranes exit in the group of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt two months ago.
The Uganda Cranes contingent that will travel to Ethiopia for the international friendly match in Bahrdar town has been confirmed. The team flew out early today.
Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry will be assisted by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach), McCarthy Alexander Michael (fitness coach), Emmanuel Nakabago (team Doctor) and Frank Bumpenje as the kits Manager.
Two other players Allan Kayiwa and Kirizestom Ntambi, both locally based have been added to the traveling team.
The Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation to Ethiopia:
Head of Delegation: Juma Marjan Abdul Hamid
Head coach: McKinstry Jonathan Brian
Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi
Team doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago
Kits manager: Frank Bumpenje
Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba
Media officer: Farid Mpagi
Fitness coach: McCarthy Alexander Michael
Official: Paul Mukatabala Nantulya
Players:
Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi, Isaac Muleme, Allan Kyambadde, Kirizestom Ntambi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Tadeo Lwanga, William Kizito Luwagga, Murushid Juuko, Bevis Mugabi Kristoper Kizito, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Abdu Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu, Milton Karisa, Moses Opondo, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kayiwa
*****
SOURCE: FUFA MEDIA