New Cranes coach McKinstry makes debut in Ethiopia on Sunday

Ethiopia vs Uganda

International Friendly,

Sunday, Oct 13

Bahrdar Town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry will handle his first game this weekend, when his team travel to Ethiopia for an international friendly.

The 34-year-old former coach of Rwanda was appointed head coach of Uganda Cranes on a three-year contract last month.

He replaces Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the Uganda Cranes exit in the group of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt two months ago.

The Uganda Cranes contingent that will travel to Ethiopia for the international friendly match in Bahrdar town has been confirmed. The team flew out early today.

Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry will be assisted by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach), McCarthy Alexander Michael (fitness coach), Emmanuel Nakabago (team Doctor) and Frank Bumpenje as the kits Manager.

Two other players Allan Kayiwa and Kirizestom Ntambi, both locally based have been added to the traveling team.

The Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation to Ethiopia:

Head of Delegation: Juma Marjan Abdul Hamid

Head coach: McKinstry Jonathan Brian

Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Team doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Kits manager: Frank Bumpenje

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba

Media officer: Farid Mpagi

Fitness coach: McCarthy Alexander Michael

Official: Paul Mukatabala Nantulya

Players:

Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi, Isaac Muleme, Allan Kyambadde, Kirizestom Ntambi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Tadeo Lwanga, William Kizito Luwagga, Murushid Juuko, Bevis Mugabi Kristoper Kizito, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Abdu Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu, Milton Karisa, Moses Opondo, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kayiwa

SOURCE: FUFA MEDIA