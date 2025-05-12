New church built by Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo launched in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese, Raphael p’ Mony Wokorach, has officially blessed and commissioned a newly built Catholic church in Lukwangole Parish, Patongo Sub-County, Agago District. The church was constructed by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Construction of St. Matthew’s Chapel began in 2024. It was built in honor of Dollo’s parents: the late Mzee Kasimiro Ongom, who passed away in 1996, and the late Mego Paulina Angom, who passed away in 2012. The colorful ceremony, held on Sunday, attracted hundreds of faithful, local leaders, judiciary members, and dignitaries from across Uganda.

The church, located in the village of Kal Aloi—Owiny-Dollo’s ancestral home—stands as a powerful symbol of faith and gratitude. In his remarks during the blessing, Archbishop Wokorach praised Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for his generosity and commitment to preserving spiritual values through this monumental act.

He stated that the church’s construction marks the beginning of a spiritual journey for the community. He urged the congregation to make good use of the church to become better people. “Let us build our society. Let us build our church. Let us give hope to our people,” Archbishop Wokorach said.

He further emphasized that Christianity serves as the foundation for peace, justice, and harmony, and that the church building allows people to celebrate on earth while preparing for eternal life.

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo explained that the church represents the fulfillment of a promise he made to honor his parents, who raised him with strong Christian values despite hardships.

Martin Nyeko, a chorister at the church, praised Owiny-Dollo for the gesture, highlighting that the community had previously prayed in a classroom or under a tree. He expressed hope that more Christians would attend services now that there is a proper church building.

“When there is no proper church building, many people avoid church because of the rain and sunshine. I believe this new church will encourage more people to come and pray,” Nyeko said.

Martina Lamaji, Owiny-Dollo’s sister, thanked the Chief Justice for the new church, noting that many people had to walk over 4 kilometers to Patongo Catholic Parish to attend services. She pointed out that some older members of the community could no longer make the journey.

“Those who used to be ardent churchgoers are now old and can’t walk to Patongo. Some people stopped attending church altogether, which denied them the benefits of fellowship,” Lamaji said.

She recalled how their mother loved praying, even when she could no longer attend church. Lamaji said that the idea of building the church in her memory came from the Chief Justice and the family, who unanimously agreed to the plan.

Denis Ongaya Oyugi, the engineer who oversaw the construction of St. Matthew’s Chapel, assured attendees that the building was of high quality and could last for 500 years. Oyugi appealed to financially blessed individuals to invest in building churches in their communities to guide future generations.

“Being close to God teaches us to live moral lives and prevents us from straying. Children who grow up in the Lord live peaceful lives, and parents who are close to God handle disputes better,” Oyugi said.

****

URN