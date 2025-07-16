New captain Miyagi to lead Uganda in Pearl of Africa cricket series

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda has selected Juma Miyagi as the country’s new national cricket team captain.

Miyagi will captain Uganda during the upcoming Pearl of Africa T20 Series from July 17 to 28 at the lakeside Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Uganda, Nigeria, the UAE, Kenya and Namibia will feature in the second edition of the series.

“I am happy to be handed the captain’s role and we shall work hard as a team to ensure we get the results,” Miyagi told Xinhua on Monday. Miyagi takes over the captain’s role in the absence of Riazat Ali Shah, who is out with injury.

It will also be the first time for Miyagi to captain Uganda’s senior team since his debut in 2023.

Head coach Abhay Sharma has also recalled Ronald Lutaya, who last played for Uganda during the tour to Namibia in 2023.

Veteran Frank Nsubuga, aged 44, has also been selected to bring his experience in the bowling department. ■