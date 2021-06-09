NEW CABINET: Museveni drops Kutesa, 10 ministers

📌 KEY APPOINTMENTS

✳ Vice President ─ JESSICA ALUPO (MAJ.RTD)

✳ Prime Minister ─ ROBINAH NABBANJA

✳ 1st Deputy Prime Minister ─ REBECCA KADAGA

✳ Attorney-General ─ KIRYOWA KIWANUKA

✳ Minister of Finance ─ MATIA KASAIJA

📌 CABINET in numbers

➡ Total number of Ministers – 80

▶ Full Ministers – 30 (1)

✳ Women – 12 (41%)

✳ Men – 17 (59%)

▶ State Ministers – 50

✳ Women – 22 (44%)

✳ Men – 28 (56%)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPDENDENT | Outside the big two, former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, long serving Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa is the most powerful of 11 ministers that will not be part of President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhabrwa Museveni’s cabinet foe the 2021/2026 term.

According to the Cabinet list issued on Tuesday evening by the presidential press Unit, Museveni has named 32 cabinet ministers and 50 state ministers.

The list shows that Katakwi woman MP, Jessica Alupo, has replaced Ssekandi, who has been vice president for 10 years. On the other hand, Kakumiro Woman MP, Robinah Nabbanja has replaced Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who has held the portfolio of prime minister since 2014.

Nabbanja has been serving as the State Minister for Health. Also replaced, as the minister in charge of the presidency is Esther Mbayo. Her role is now going to be played by Miriam Babalanda. Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi, the Rujumbura Member of Parliament has replaced Gen Ely Tumwine- who has been serving as Security Minister since 2018.

For the position of Minister for General Duties in the Prime Minister’s Office, the former NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has replaced Mary Karoro Okurut. For the position of Minister for Karamoja, Mary Goretti Kitutu, who has been serving as the Minister of Energy, has replaced John Byabagambi.

The Attorney General William Byaruhanga has also lost his position to the President’s personal lawyer, Kiryowa Kiwanuka. On the other hand, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja who has been the minister for Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries has replaced Adolf Mwesige as Minister of Defense.

The long-serving Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa- will not be part of this cabinet as his roles have been taken over by Gen. Jeje Odongo who has been the Internal Affairs Minister. Judith Nabakooba, the former minister in charge of ICT and the National Guidance will play the role of minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development replacing Beti Olive Kamya who has been named senior presidential advisor on Land.

Also sacked is the Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde whose position has gone to Francis Mwebesa.

FULL STATEMENT

I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below:

1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO (MAJ.RTD)

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister And Leader of Government Business in Parliament

─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t

Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI

5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─ HON. LUKIA

NAKADAMA

6. Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI

JANET KATAAHA

7. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA

BABALANDA;

8. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;

9. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House MONICA;

Comptroller, in charge of Science,

Technology and Innovation ─ DR. MUSENERO

10. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJATI MISI

KABANDA;

11. Minister, Office of the Prime, Minister (General Duties) ─ RT. HON. KASULE

LUMUMBA;

12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS;

13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster

Preparedness & Refugees ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;

14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI

KITUTU;

15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK

TUMWEBAZE

16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA

17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA

BAMULANGAKI;

18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ HON. RUTH

NANKABIRWA;

19. Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA

KASAIJA;

20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;

21. Minister of Gender, Labour And Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;

22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG;

23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology And National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI;

24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE;

25. Minister of Justice and ─

Constitutional Affairs

26. Minister of Lands, Housing ─ HON. JUDITH

And Urban Development NABAKOBA;

27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI;

28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA;

29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;

And Antiquities.

30. Minister of Trade, Industry and ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;

Cooperatives

31. Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS

MANGUSHO

32. Minister of Works and Transport─ GEN. KATUMBA

WAMALA;

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

1. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. PETER OGWANG;

President (Economic Monitoring)

2. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE;

President (Ethics and Integrity)

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. MUTASINGWA

Vice President DIANA NANKUNDA;

Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. ANYAKUN

The Prime Minister (Relief, ESTHER DAVINIA;

Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees)

5. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY

The Prime Minster (Northern GRACE FREEDOM; Uganda)

6. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;

Prime Minister (Karamoja)

7. Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;

Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle

-Rwenzori Region)

8. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU

Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;

9. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-

Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO;

(Agriculture)

11. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT;

(Animal Industry)

12. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;

(Fisheries)

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

13. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;

And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON

15. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;

And Veteran Affairs (Veteran

Affairs)

Ministry of East African Affairs

16. Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;

East African Affairs

Ministry of Education and Sports

17. Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO

And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;

18. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU

And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;

19. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

20. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;

21. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;

Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

22. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY

Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;

Development (General Duties)

23. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS

Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;

Development (Planning)

24. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and

Investment)

25. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

26. Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM

Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;

27. Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

28. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture)

29. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI

Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

30. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

Labour and Social Development

(Employment and Industrial

Relations)

31. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

Labour and Social Development

(Disability Affairs)

32. Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

Labour and Social Development

(Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

33. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA

(General Duties) KAWOYA;

34. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET

(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

35. Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE

Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO

National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

36. Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;

Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

37. Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE

Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;

Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

38. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;

Housing and Urban Development (Housing)

39. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Urban Development)

40. Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

41. Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA

Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

42. Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY

Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

43. Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;

Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

44. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ HON. GUME

FREDRICK NGOBI;

(Cooperatives)

45. Minister of State for Trade Industry and Cooperatives, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

46. Minister of State for Trade,Industry and Cooperatives ─ HON. HARRIET

NTABAAZI;

Ministry of Water and Environment:

47. Minister of State for Water And Environment (Environment) ─ HON. BEATRICE;

ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water And Environment (Water) ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

Ministry of Works and Transport:

49. Minister of State for Works And Transport (Works) ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

50. Minister of State for Works And Transport (Transport) ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY:

1. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES

2. HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – LANDS

3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – ECONOMIC AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION

4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – KAMPALA

5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

1. HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY GENERAL NRM

2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY GENERAL NRM

3. HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER NRM

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE

NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT

URN