New alliance launches to boost Uganda’s digital trade and delivery economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s fast-growing digital trade and logistics sector has received a fresh boost with the official launch of the Alliance for Digital Trade, E-Mobility and Couriers (ADEC Uganda), a new industry body aimed at strengthening collaboration and advocacy across the sector.

The association was unveiled on Dec.16 in Kampala, marking a significant step toward organising and amplifying the voice of businesses operating in digital trade and delivery.

The launch event, held at Fairway Hotel, brought together industry leaders, regulators, development partners and private sector stakeholders to discuss how digital trade is reshaping commerce, creating jobs and expanding access to markets.

Participants noted that the rapid growth of e-commerce, logistics and technology-enabled delivery services has created an urgent need for structured engagement between the private sector and policymakers.

ADEC Uganda brings together companies and organisations involved in e-commerce, logistics, last-mile delivery, e-mobility, digital payments, technology and related services.

The alliance aims to serve as a unified platform that represents the collective interests of the sector while supporting policy dialogue, promoting sustainable growth and accelerating the modernisation of trade and delivery infrastructure in Uganda.

Steven Lamony, the managing director of Jumia Uganda and a director at ADEC Uganda, said digital trade and e-mobility have become critical drivers of economic growth rather than emerging concepts.

He explained that the association was formed to provide a structured voice for the sector, encourage collaboration among industry players and work constructively with government and regulators to unlock long-term value for the economy.

The new alliance will focus on advocacy and policy engagement, industry collaboration to improve efficiency and standards, capacity building through knowledge sharing, and the promotion of innovation and sustainability, particularly in clean mobility and technology-driven logistics solutions.

Organisers said ADEC Uganda is designed to complement government efforts while ensuring private sector insights and innovation are reflected in decision-making.

The launch also signalled the start of ADEC Uganda’s membership drive, with founding members drawn from e-commerce platforms, courier and logistics companies, e-mobility providers and digital infrastructure players. Leaders of the association said the goal is to ensure that as Uganda’s digital economy continues to grow, the businesses powering trade and delivery have a seat at the table and a shared platform to help shape the future responsibly.