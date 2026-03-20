Netanyahu reappears

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference on Thursday that Iran has lost its uranium enrichment and missile production capabilities.

Netanyahu said that these were two of the three goals of the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, and that the third goal, toppling the regime, now depends on the Iranian people.

“Revolutions do not happen from the air, and there are many ground options that I will not disclose,” he said.

Regarding Israel’s strike on an Iranian natural gas field in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, Netanyahu confirmed earlier remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel had not informed the United States before the attack.

“President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we’re holding it,” Netanyahu said.

He also said that the United States and Israel together had destroyed Iran’s entire naval fleet in the Caspian Sea.

As for the duration of the ongoing war, Netanyahu said it would last “as long as necessary,” adding that it would end “much faster than people think.”

During the press conference, Iran launched missiles towards Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country’s north. Israel’s emergency service reported no casualties.

Netanyahu’s remarks came amid heightened tensions after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran and its regional allies against Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. ■