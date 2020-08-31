Nepal reports record high infections, deaths from COVID-19 in single day

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Nepali government on Sunday confirmed record high deaths from COVID-19 and the record daily spike in cases in a single day.

“A total of 14 persons died in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 221,” said Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population at a press conference on Sunday.

The last highest fatality from the COVID-19 was observed on Saturday and Friday when the Nepali government reported 12 deaths each day.

On infections, Nepal on Sunday reported infections of 1,221 persons in the last 24 hours, which is a record high single day spike.

With the addition of new cases, total COVID-19 cases in Nepal reached 38,561, according to Nepal’s health ministry.

