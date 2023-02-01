NEBBI: Minors sentenced to 6 months imprisonment over theft of delivery mattresses

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nebbi district magistrates court has sentenced three minors to six months in prison for stealing delivery mattresses from Kucwiny health center III. The trio appeared before the Nebbi Chief Magistrate, Moses Ruganza on Tuesday who found them guilty.

The prosecution told the court that on January 17th, 2023, the trio broke into Kucwiny health center III and walked away with over eight delivery mattresses and an unspecified assortment of health equipment.

While delivering his verdict, Ruganza noted that the crime rates among minors are alarming. He called for a leadership forums and parents to play their roles and responsibilities in bringing down the crime rates in the communities.

“The court is overwhelmed with minors breaking into houses, stealing properties and they aren’t above the law and they have to be sent to remand homes so that the crimes they are committing can be minimized,” Ruganza said.

Paul Thopachu, Kucwiny health center III management committee chairperson, says that some of the stolen items have been recovered through the efforts of elders who mounted a search in the community neighboring the health facility.

He explains that the facility is not fenced, which makes it accessible to unauthorised persons. The minors will serve their jail term in Koch government prison in Nebbi district.

*****

URN