NDA impounds drugs worth sh150m in Rubaga raid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority (NDA) has confiscated drugs worth over 150 million Shillings in an enforcement operation carried out on unlicensed outlets in Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Abiaz Rwamwiri, the authority’s Public Relations Officer told URN that a total of 80 outlets were inspected during the operation. They include three pharmacies, 49 human drug shops, two veterinary drug shops and 24 clinics.

At the end of the operation, 21 outlets were closed over non-compliance with regulations and 144 boxes of drugs were estimated to cost over a 150million Shillings.

The authority had last conducted an operation in Rubaga in February when expired and fake medicines were confiscated in addition to closing facilities that were operating without licenses. This time they didn’t only confiscate medicines but also advertising equipment since it’s illegal to advertise medicines.

For instance, amplifiers and flash disks were taken from Muwonya herbal research clinic in Nabulagala and Kennedy’s herbal drug shop in Lugala. Rwamwiri says advertising medicine contravenes section 33 of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act Cap 2006.

****

URN