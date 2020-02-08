NDA cracks down on illegal drug dealers, arrests 4 in Mbale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority-NDA has impounded unauthorised drugs worth Shillings 50 Million and picked up four suspects in Mbale town. This followed a crackdown on illegal drug shops in Bugisu and Sebei sub regions conducted by NDA backed by the Uganda Police Force.

During the operation, NDA officials raided Lock up 147 in Mbale taxi park where they impounded 21 boxes of assorted drugs worthy Shillings 50 million. The Lock Up has been operating as a general merchandise store. The impounded drugs include unregistered medicines like Viagra and Postinor that are meant for the Kenyan, Malawian and Zambian markets.

They also included medicines meant for use in public health facilities in Uganda and Kenya including those for malaria, typhoid, erectile dysfunction, peptic ulcers, family planning, HIV associated illnesses, diarrhea, urinary tract infections (UTI) and sepsis.

Those picked up during the operation are Ajala Kakai, Juma Mugulo, Joseph Sasagi and Mariam Namuwenge and are locked up at Mbale Central Police Station. They are charged with unlawful possession of classified drugs without a license, unlawful possession of government stores and storing drugs in unsuitable premises among others.

Samuel Kyomukama, the Head Enforcement at NDA told Journalists at Wash and Wills that they inspected 213 facilities comprising of 5 Pharmacies 185 drug shops and 8 clinics during the crackdown. He explains that 78 drug outlets were closed and 112 boxes of assorted medicine impounded.

He said that during the inspection, they observed the absence of drug outlets supervisors, which has given room to unqualified personnel mainly nursing assistants.

Zaidi Mwondah, the Eastern Region NDA manager, said most of the recovered drugs were not approved by NDA.

URN