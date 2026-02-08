NDA closes 105 ‘pharmacies’, seizes medicines worth sh65m in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed more than 105 illegal drug outlets and impounded 260 boxes of assorted classified medicines worth approximately UGX 65 million during a week-long enforcement operation across the Teso sub-region.

Speaking during a press briefing at NDA offices in Soroti City, Dr Tom Makumbi, the Regional Inspector of Drugs for North Eastern Uganda, revealed that the targeted compliance operation covered the districts of Kaberemaido, Ngora, Kalaki, Kapelabyong, and Soroti.

The exercise aimed to curb the sale and distribution of medicines by unlicensed and unqualified individuals.

“The worst offender district was Kaberemaido, from which we retrieved 44 boxes of medicine from illegal outlets. Our operations are guided by surveillance and intelligence,” Dr Makumbi said. “We are no longer running around like headless chickens; we plan carefully and act strategically.”

According to NDA, the closed facilities were found operating on unauthorised or unsuitable premises, without valid licences, and often managed by unqualified personnel.

These illegal practices have been linked to the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs, irrational use of medicine, treatment failures, and rising antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Makumbi emphasized that NDA’s enforcement is not intended to punish operators but to promote compliance.

“Our objective is to elicit compliance, not to send people to jail, we encourage operators to visit our Soroti regional office for guidance and to formalize their businesses,” he noted.

He further reported progress in compliance levels, citing that licensed Class C drug shops in the region have increased from 884 a year ago to 1,010, a sign that many previously closed outlets are now meeting regulatory standards.

The NDA clarified that enforcement operations are resource-intensive and therefore targeted based on risk assessments. With 19 districts in the north-eastern region, the authority prioritized the most non-compliant areas for this phase.

Dr. Alfred Ayom Akali, Senior Inspector of Drugs, appealed to the public to avoid buying medicines from open markets such as Amukaru, Wera, Toroma, and others, where unqualified vendors sell drugs in unsafe conditions.

“We urge the public to buy medicines only from licensed pharmacies and drug shops where the license and photo of the qualified person are clearly displayed, many of the people selling drugs in markets are not qualified, and the quality of those medicines cannot be guaranteed,” Dr. Akali stated.

The NDA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to safe and effective medicines even in hard-to-reach areas.

Dr. Makumbi noted that in some cases, the authority licenses unconventional but suitable premises such as traditional “manyatas” to improve access in regions like Karamoja, provided a qualified person is in charge.

The National Drug Authority regulates the manufacture, importation, and distribution of human and veterinary medicines and health products in Uganda. Its enforcement operations aim to protect public health by ensuring that all medicines circulating in the country are safe, effective, and of good quality.

URN