NCHE accredits MMU to offer PhD program

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Higher Education-NCHE has accredited Mountains of the Moon University to offer a PhD program in Agro-Ecological Sciences. It is the first PhD program to be undertaken by the University.

NCHE has also accredited the university to offer more academic programs which include Bachelor of Science in Public Health, Diploma in Computer Science, Higher Education Access program- Biological Sciences and Higher Education Access Programme- Physical Sciences.

In his letter to the University Vice Chancellor dated 28th April, 2025, Professor Mary J.N. Okwakol, the Executive Director of NCHE, confirmed the accredited courses. She, however, asked the University not to run any other programmes that have not been accredited by the council.

She noted that officers of NCHE shall review the implementation during their periodic administrative and monitoring visits to the institution.

“I wish to remind you that under section 125 of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, Cap. 262, of the Laws of Uganda, you should not run any academic programmes that have not been accredited by the National Council for Higher Education…” Okwakol noted.

Okwakol also reminded the University to ensure all students comply with the statutory instrument No.17 of 2010, which requires every student to contribute 20,000 to the council.

In 2022, the university was taken over by the government as a public institution.

