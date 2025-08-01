NCBA golf series swings into Jinja this weekend

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NCBA Golf Series 2025 heads to Jinja this weekend, teeing up a thrilling mix of top-tier amateur golf, vibrant fanfare, and one of the event’s most anticipated showstoppers, a hole-in- one challenge with a brand-new Nissan Qashqai waiting at the 18th green.

The tournament is expected to attract a strong field of amateur golfers from across Uganda and the East African region, all vying for glory, and a ticket to the prestigious Grand Finale in Nairobi later this year.

Now in its fifth year, the NCBA Golf Series has cemented its place as one of East Africa’s premier amateur golf events, with a growing footprint across Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Following high-energy events in Nairobi and Kampala, the Jinja leg promises not just fierce competition, but a weekend full of unforgettable moments, both on and off the course.

“There’s an electric buzz around this year’s series. Jinja brings a perfect blend of laid-back charm and fierce competition. With the hole-in-one prize up for grabs, we are expecting players to take some daring shots, and maybe deliver a few unforgettable highlights,” said Mark Muyobo, NCBA’s chief executive officer.

Muyobo revealed that top performers at the Jinja leg will qualify for a trip to the Nairobi Grand Finale, at the Muthaiga Golf Club in November, where they will battle it out for regional glory and ultimate bragging rights.

The NCBA Golf Series was conceived as a platform to discover and nurture golf talent, promote healthy competition, and foster both personal and professional networks across East Africa.

Over the years, it has grown into one of the region’s most prestigious amateur golf events.

Muyobo said NCBA has fully integrated Muzuri Pay, its secure and cashless digital platform, into every aspect of the tournament, from registration, refreshments, and tournament merchandise, reiterating the bank’s commitment to the development of golfing talent across the region.

It should be remembered that last year marked a major milestone for Ugandan golf, as the country sent a record 18 golfers to the series finale at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club, its largest contingent ever. Among the standout qualifiers were Aggrey Mutaka, Judith Mugisha, Brian Omeda, Lillian Koowe, Anselm Olweny, and Berna Musanabera, who earned all-expenses-paid trips after stellar performances on home turf.