NCBA Bank pledges continued support for CFO awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering visionary financial leadership in Uganda, pledging ongoing support for the annual Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Awards and advancing the nation’s pursuit of sustainable growth and innovation.

Speaking at the 2025 ACCA–Deloitte CFO Awards in Kampala, NCBA Chief Executive Officer Mark Muyobo commended the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Uganda and Deloitte for their enduring partnership in hosting the event, which since 2017 has become the country’s premier platform for recognizing financial leaders transforming Uganda’s economic landscape.

“These awards have championed the vital role of finance professionals by celebrating those who drive strategic decision-making, financial stewardship, and sustainable growth within their organizations,” Muyobo said, adding that NCBA is proud to stand with the men and women shaping Uganda’s financial future.

This year’s theme, “CFO Vision: Creating Impact and Legacy,” underscored the transformation of the CFO role from traditional number-crunchers to strategic value creators and innovation catalysts.

“For too long, the CFO was seen merely as the keeper of the ledger. Today, that role has fundamentally evolved. The modern CFO is the CEO’s co-pilot, the driver of digital transformation, and the conscience of sustainable long-term strategy,” Muyobo said.

He urged finance leaders to measure success beyond quarterly profits, focusing instead on building resilient organizations, nurturing talent, and embedding innovation that ensures growth across generations. “Your impact is measured not only by profit margins but by the jobs you create, the efficiency you instill, and the market share you defend,” he emphasized.

Highlighting NCBA’s alignment with the evolving finance landscape, Muyobo positioned the bank as a key strategic partner for corporate leaders seeking to accelerate growth and sustainability through future-ready solutions. He reiterated

NCBA’s commitment to supporting corporate leaders with regional scale and innovative offerings designed to help clients achieve their strategic ambitions.

“At NCBA, we understand that for organizations to deliver on their strategic mandate, they need a banking partner with regional reach and future-ready solutions. Whatever your aspiration, NCBA is the bank that will help you Go For It,” he stated.

Among NCBA’s flagship offerings is Asset Financing, through which the bank provides up to 100% financing for equipment, machinery, and commercial vehicles, using the asset itself as collateral. The bank’s Working Capital and Trade Finance solutions empower importers, manufacturers, and service providers to remain competitive in both domestic and regional markets.

Through its Treasury and Cash Management Solutions, NCBA equips finance teams with tools for efficient liquidity management, real-time visibility, and seamless control. The bank is also pioneering Sustainable Finance and Green Lending, supporting investments in renewable energy, climate-resilient projects, and environmentally responsible enterprises.

Additionally, NCBA’s relationship management and advisory services extend beyond traditional banking, offering CFOs strategic insights, market intelligence, and expert financial guidance to build long-term organizational value.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible business leadership, Muyobo urged finance professionals to view legacy not only through the balance sheet but through their contributions to society and the environment. “True success is found at the intersection of profitability and sustainability. At NCBA, we are committed to ensuring that the financial legacy we help you build thrives within a healthy, vibrant society,” he said.