NBL celebrates farmers in Rwenzori

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) brought together more than 300 barley farmers, government officials, and partners in Fort Portal for the “Cheers to Farmers” celebration, recognizing farmers’ contributions to Uganda’s barley value chain.

The event showcased how innovation, inclusive investment, and sustainable agriculture are driving resilience and improving livelihoods in the Rwenzori region. NBL sources over 95 percent of its raw materials locally—including barley, sorghum, cassava, and maize—for beer production.

Through its Local Raw Material programme, one of Uganda’s largest private-sector sourcing initiatives, the company supports more than 9,000 smallholder farmers nationwide with improved seeds, training, and access to guaranteed markets.

This approach aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan III, which prioritizes agro-industrialization as a key driver of job creation and food security.

NBL’s Agricultural Manager, Joseph Luzinda, highlighted efforts to address challenges such as unpredictable rainfall and pests through sustainable farming methods.

AB InBev’s Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Ingrid De Ryck, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering farmers and building resilient supply chains that strengthen communities across Uganda.