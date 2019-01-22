Nawangwe threatens headcount as lecturer’s strike enters day two

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has threatened to conduct a head count of teaching staff following a sit down strike by staff protesting the suspension of their leaders.

He said this in a mail and Whatsapp text to staff he sent out on Tuesday Morning asking them to disregard the propaganda that students were stranded.

“Dear Colleagues, the media is spreading propaganda to create an impression that there is a strike at Makerere University and that students are stranded. This is expected of our media,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Adding that; “This is to request everybody to disregard this propaganda and carry on with their duties normally. An audit of teaching is on-going.”

Prof. Nawangwe’s comments came moments after Associate Prof. Edward Nector Mwavu, the Makerere University Academic Staff Association – MUASA, Vice Chairperson requested staff to remain home and not to be intimidated.

“Colleagues the issues we are grappling with as University staff are of Governance nature and therefore need to be given utmost attention NOT just rushing into going back to work because the CEO of Makerere University is pushing everyone,” Associate Prof. Mwavu said on Tuesday.

Lecturers have called for an Emergency General Assembly to discuss the pending issues.

However, the MUASA executive declined to call the meeting arguing it was on short notice and that a premature Emergency General Assembly will send mixed signals to Staff who are home.

In his mail to the Staff mailing list, Prof. Nawangwe reminds them that the University opened on Saturday 19th January 2019 and that lectures commenced on Monday 21st January 2019.

“I have seen a message from the Vice Chairperson of MUASA claiming that industrial action called by a Joint Assembly of some associations still holds. Please note; that the Law does not provide for a Joint Assembly of the Associations!” Prof. Nawangwe says.

Adding that “Any resolutions made by such an assembly are illegal/unlawful with the sole purpose of making the University ungovernable. This cannot be allowed.”

But Prof. Mwavu insists that what is happening at Makerere University requires patience and methodical approach if the staffs are to survive the current storm.

******

URN